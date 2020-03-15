Home Diaspora Archdiocese Encourages Faithful to Stay Home, Closures Up to Local Metropolitans
by Gregory Pappas
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the synod of bishops of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America convened via a teleconference to continue assessing the spread of Coronavirus throughout the nation.

The official statement from the synod reads as follows:

1) For the benefit and protection of the faithful, and taking into account the recent scientific findings, we advise our faithful not to be exposed in places of public assembly (including attending church) during the next few weeks. We recognize that this is an unprecedented situation and one that calls upon each of us to take steps to protect our fellow parishioners and larger communities. During this time, if anyone wishes not to come to church, the Holy Archdiocese extends this blessing, as such a decision is not a sin, but an act of love and responsibility for the protection of one’s self and their fellow human beings. We encourage the faithful to participate in the experience of sacred worship at home, on TV, or using multimedia platforms.

2) We are obligated to abide by the regulations of the Local and State governments, as stringent as they may be, in an effort to support public health efforts.

3) Each Metropolitan has a duty to make necessary decisions for the protection of the faithful in accordance with the public health mandates and the local restrictions regarding public assembly and other protocols.

The press release on the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese is here.

