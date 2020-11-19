Archbishop of Greece Hospitalized with Covid-19

Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Church of Greece, has been hospitalized at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greek media is reporting that he has been placed in an intensive care unit for monitoring.

A Tweet from the Archdiocese of Athens, the headquarters of the Church, announced the 82-year-old hierarch’s admission into the hospital with mild symptoms.

Saturday, Ieronymos held a face to face meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the possibility of churches opening ahead of the Christmas season.

Ieronymos is the third leading hierarch in the Greek Church to test positive, while one bishop, Metropolitan Ioannis of Langada in northern Greece died from complications of Covid-19 over the weekend.

Prior to Ieronymos’ admission, he shared a message of hope with his close advisors, which was shared with the media for dissemination to the millions of faithful in the country.

“I participate as a shepherd in this challenge that also impacts thousands of our brothers and sisters in our nation and millions throughout the world. I participate in the agony and pain and the fear of all, which with our faith in God, we will all be victorious.”