Archbishop of Greece, Entire Synod of Church in Quarantine After Contact with Positive Member

The members of the synod, or council of ruling bishops, of the Church of Greece are in quarantine, after it was reported that they came into contact with individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was initially denied by Church members, but eventually confirmed to media.

Greek media is reporting that Archbishop Ieronymos is in isolation, outside Athens, while the other members– the majority in their 70s and 80s– are in their respective homes.

The synod held numerous in-person meetings last week, that also included meals and other functions that involved close contact amongst each other. Church officials highlighted to the Greek press that all measures were taken at the time to protect the hierarchs who took part in the meetings.

The news comes at a time when Greeks is facing a spike in positive cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths.

A new, national curfew was announced effective Friday, November 13, in addition to the harsh restrictions already in place in the country.

