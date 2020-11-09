Archbishop of America Prays for Peaceful Transition of Power in the USA

While tweeting his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America joined in a flurry of online congratulatory messages from leaders throughout the world.

But Elpidophoros took his message a step further, also sending prayers for a “peaceful transition of power” in the United States, something on everyone’s mind as President Donald Trump has yet to concede the election.

“The People of America have spoken. It is time to come together for the sake of the Nation,” Elpidophoros Tweeted, adding his congratulations to Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden VP-elect Kamala Harris. We pray for them and President Trump to work together for the peaceful transfer of power. One Nation under God!”

