Archbishop Nikitas of Great Britain: Support of Flock Going Beyond Spiritual Help

In the age of the global Coronavirus pandemic, as churches face the new realities of forced closures and restrictions on assembly throughout the world, they are being forced to innovate with technology in order to share services with faithful.

In the United Kingdom, the Greek Orthodox Church has responded to the pandemic by becoming more than just a digital source of prayer and solace.

At the direction of Archbishop Nikitas, parishes have been instructed to provide psychological support to distressed parishioners.

According to a letter sent to the faithful, “certified counselors have graciously offered their time and assistance for members of our community needing this support.”

The Archdiocese has also launched a food drive to assist thousands of people— especially students— who are Greek natives that cannot travel home to Greece for the Easter holidays and will share food boxes with those in needs.

Archbishop Nikitas’ letter to the faithful and parishes is here.

