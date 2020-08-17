Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to Offer Prayer at Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Committee has announced its slate of faith leaders who will offer prayers during various days of their reformatted National Convention which will be broadcast online.

Included in this year’s slate of faith leaders is Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The Archbishop heads a Church of 1.5 million faithful— the largest of all Eastern Orthodox denominations in the country with over 500 parishes in almost every state.

Over the years, both Democrats and Republicans have invited Greek Orthodox hierarchs to offer prayers at their respective conventions.

Archbishop Elpidophoros will offer the benediction on Wednesday, August 19 and will be available to stream via the internet via over a dozen different options.

