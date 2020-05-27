Archbishop: “It is Not The Way we Receive Communion”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America publicly addressed the matter that has consumed the Greek Orthodox Church in America regarding his directive that instructed priests to begin using single-use spoons to share communion to faithful.

“It is not the way we receive, it is the Communion itself that saves us and gives us eternal life,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said during a town hall meeting of National Sisterhood of Presvyteres (the wives of clergy).

The issue of their husbands’ and their families’ health was the “central question on the minds of the Presvyteres, according to a press release by the Archdiocese.

“We will do whatever is necessary to protect the health of your husbands and of your families, of course, because a husband, a priest, exposed to any danger is a source of danger for his own wife and for children and for other relatives that happen to live together,” the Archbishop said.

After discussing the historical point of view, Archbishop Elpidophoros implored the Presvyteres to approach this issue with love and understanding for each member of the Church, “We have to do everything possible to keep everybody in communion. If there are faithful among us who do not feel comfortable with the one Common Spoon, perhaps we can offer an alternative; not something that is imposed, or forced, but an option.”

