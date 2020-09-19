Home News Archbishop Elpidophoros Honors Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Tweet
by Gregory Pappas
Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States, Tweeted his tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed away on Friday.

In his Tweet, the Archbishop acknowledged her “tremendous role” and said we should pray that the “justice she championed prevail for all people.”

Ginsburg died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

“We mourn the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose tenure on the US Supreme Court was historic. As we acknowledge her tremendous role, we pray that the justice she championed prevail for all people,” the Archbishop’s Tweet read.

Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, with the most recent recurrence in early 2020. She had received hospital treatment a number of times in recent years, but returned swiftly to work on each occasion.

In a statement in July, the judge said her treatment for cancer had yielded “positive results”, insisting she would not retire from her role.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said. “I remain fully able to do that.”

https://twitter.com/elpidophoros/status/1307127780266704898?s=21
