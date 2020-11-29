Applications Open for Summer 2021 Volunteer Programs in Greece

The New York City-based Greek America Foundation has opened applications for its successful Greek America Corps volunteer program, which sends U.S. and Canadian young people on organized volunteer missions to Greece, serving vulnerable populations.

Since 2017, the program has sent dozens of students and young professionals to offer their time and talents to humanitarian causes in Greece.

This program includes partnerships with recognized charity partners in Greece which have helped tens of thousands of individuals including homeless people, unaccompanied refugee children and abandoned and at-risk children.

There are three separate 3-week-long programs on the schedule for 2021, including two in Athens and one on the island of Chios. Programs serve vulnerable population groups, including homeless people, unaccompanied refugee minors and disenfranchised youth.

For U.S./Canadian college students, an option to receive three college credits is available via the Hellenic American University in Athens, a U.S.-accredited institution of higher learning. The university allows credits to be transferred back to the student’s home institution.

Full scholarships for the volunteer program (not including airfare) are available for individuals with financial need and the program is open to anyone 18-30 years old.

The Greek America Foundation staff has regularly monitored the COVID-19 pandemic and this program will adhere to all guidelines as specified by US, Canadian and Greek health officials.

About Greek America Corps

Summer 2020 will mark the Greek America Foundation’s third edition of the Greek America Corps volunteer program, which began in 2017 in Athens with The Home Project, a network of shelters for unaccompanied refugee minors.

In 2019 the foundation partnered with METAdrasi, a Greek charity which provides various services and support for unaccompanied refugee minors — children who have ended up in Greece by themselves after fleeing their countries of origin.

Volunteers from the trip referred to it as a “life-changing experience” and said they would remember it for a lifetime.

“I know that what I’m doing here now is going to not only stick with me for the rest of my life, but also with the people that I’ve been working with — both volunteers and the children,” said Harrison Ungert, a student from the University of North Carolina (Asheville). “I know my heart’s been touched and I strongly believed that theirs have been as well.”

“I think that our impact on [the children] has been huge and I hope that it’ll carry on past the program.” said Nicholas Ambus, a recent graduate from Arizona State University. “I think just the satisfaction of knowing that we made a difference in some lives has made me feel really good about doing this program.”

