Apple and Cinnamon Fritters by Irini Tzortzoglou

These apple and cinnamon fritters are perfect for a quick mid-afternoon treat with a cup of coffee and can even be turned into a quick family dessert with properly added flavors.

The recipe for this dish (see below) comes from the new cookbook of Irini Tzortzoglou, the 2019 champion of MasterChef U.K., one of the United Kingdom’s premier cooking shows which garners up to 5 million weekly viewers during its season.

Tzortzoglou’s book “Under the Olive Tree” is a stunning and user-friendly collection of delicious Greek family recipes, stories and wisdom from the author herself.

The Crete-born chef includes accessible, everyday dishes for the home cook, as well as an entertaining section full of tips and tricks for when you have extra time or want to impress your guests.

Not only is Tzortzoglou a fabulous cook, but she is a great teacher who cannot wait to show readers the dishes of her beloved homeland. With more than 80 recipes, “Under the Olive Tree” is this chef’s celebration of Greece.

Her book covers meals for all occasions — from breakfasts to quick dinners via salads full of sunshine, to feasting for Christmas, Easter and dinner parties.

“These recipes represent me as a cook and diner in that I like to experiment a little in putting flavors together, mixing classic combinations with my own touches,” Tzortzoglou says.

Ingredients

Serves 2-3.

Note from Irini: I used one cooking apple as this is what I was given but any apple would do here. You may choose to add other flavorings that you like such as sultanas (add them to the pan with the apple so they absorb some of the moisture), ginger, cloves, blueberries, etc. or serve with beaten coconut cream or a sorbet to turn into a quick family dessert.

1 or two apples, depending on size, approx.250g

100g self raising flour

125ml almond milk

100ml aqua faba,

1 tbsp maple syrup

2tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Pinch of salt

200ml vegetable or olive oil

Instructions

Peel, core and roughly chop the apple. Put the apple pieces in a small saucepan or frying pan and add 1 tbsp water and the maple syrup. Cook on low to medium heat for 5-7 minutes till the apples are a little soft and all liquid has been absorbed.

In a small bowl beat the aqua faba with an electric mixer to soft peaks.

In a bigger bowl put the flour with the salt and mix. Add the almond milk slowly while whisking to form a loose roux. Add the apples and mix. Using a spatula gently fold in the meringue trying not to knock the air out of the mix.

Bring a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the oil and bring to a high temperature. Test that a small amount of the mix when cropped into the oil sizzles. Reduce the temperature (on my hob which goes from 1 to 9, I fry them at 7) and fry on both sides till golden.

Drain on some kitchen paper and transfer to a bowl. Dust with the sugar and cinnamon and enjoy while warm or serve with coconut cream, sorbet, fresh fruit, drizzled with more maple syrup and basically enjoy them as you like best.

About Irini Tzortzoglou

To stay up to date on her latest tips, recipes and more, follow Irini Tzortoglou via her website and social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

