(Video) Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Early Christmas Present to Young Fan Goes Viral

You’ve heard the expression “taking the shirt off your back for someone.”

Well in this case, it was the Greek Freak himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo, taking the shoes off his feet — all to give a young girl an early Christmas present.

The incident took place after the Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-89 at their home stadium on Monday

The whole exchange was captured on video and has been viewed by thousands on the Milwaukee Bucks Facebook page.

Hundreds of viewers praised Antetokounmpo’s gesture in the Facebook comments, including the following:

“[He is the] best thing to happen to the Bucks in a long time. I’m not an huge fan of basketball, but I’m a huge fan of him. [He is] just a awesome guy and I hope he sees a championship in his era.”

“Adorable! I love the look on the little girl’s face! Truth be told, I’m a 44 year old man and I would have the exact same reaction!”

“True MVP. Thank you for being an overall great person.”

“Rare to see such genuinely wonderful human beings in a role like [Antetokounmpo’s].”

“I really hope Giannis can really feel how important he is to Milwaukee! This is so cool!”

Judging from the look on the young fan’s face, this will be a Christmas she will never forget.