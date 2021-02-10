Ancient Roman Treasure-Filled Shipwreck Discovered Near Greek Island

Archaeologists uncovered a rare ancient Roman shipwreck in the Aegean Sea near the small Greek island of Kasos, according to an announcement from the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The shipwreck dates to between 200-300 AD and was loaded with amphorae — ceramic containers with two handles and pointed bottoms — that were made in Spain and modern-day Tunisia.

Divers made the discovery as part of a three-year research effort called the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project, spearheaded by the National Hellenic Research Foundation and the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities. The project’s aim is to locate, record and study ancient artifacts found underwater around the island.

Kasos sits along a historic maritime trade route linking the Middle East and Europe and has been a frequent location for sunken vessels such as the ancient Roman ship. Other finds from 2021 include first and fifth-century BC shipwrecks containing amphorae and a modern-era vessel.

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports released various photographs of the discovery and its findings.

A diver investigates amphorae from a ship that sunk off Kasos island. Photo courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project.

Recovering a Mendean amphora from a Roman shipwreck off Kasos Island. Photo by Nikos Koukoulas, courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

A diver investigating the ancient wreck. Photo by C. Hoye, courtesy of the National Hellenic Research Foundation.

Recovering an artifact from the ancient wreck. Photo by F. Kvalo, courtesy of the National Hellenic Research Foundation.

A diver investigates amphorae from a ship that sunk off Kasos island. Photo courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project.

Amphorae from a ship that sunk off Kassos island. Photo courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project.

Photo by Nikos Koukoulas, courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

A diver at the Roman-era shipwreck found in sea region of Kassos island. Photo courtesy of the Kasos Maritime Archaeological Project and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

