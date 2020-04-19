Anastasi… From their Balconies: Greek Still Find a Way to Celebrate Pascha

Despite restrictions on travel to the countryside or movement in the city center because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Greeks took to their balconies to share celebratory greetings with friends and neighbors and proclaim that “Christ is Risen.”

Greek police set up road blocks on highways and allowed only those with special permission to travel.

Law enforcement monitored churches and enlisted street patrols and even deployed drones to prevent any unhealthy activity during the country’s most sacred holiday.

As evident from a drone video shared by Kostas Bakoyannis, the Mayor of the city of Athens to his Facebook page, the City of Athens, usually a ghost town during the Easter holiday, was brightly illuminated.

Pre-pandemic, the most significant religious event in the Greek Orthodox calendar included village celebrations, complete with fireworks, spit-roasted lamb, music and dancing and a mass exodus of Athenians to their ancestral villages and country homes.

