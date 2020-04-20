Home NewsDiaspora An Enchanting Coronavirus Version of Christos Anesti from a Virtual Choir in Colorado
An Enchanting Coronavirus Version of Christos Anesti from a Virtual Choir in Colorado

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Churches throughout the world have been forced to innovate to stay connected with live-streaming of services and the use of social media to reach faithful.

Many clergy have been live-streaming sermons and hosting Bible studies via Zoom and Skype, while women’s Philoptochos clubs are separated but staying together with virtual teleconferences, planning various philanthropic initiatives from afar.

In Colorado, one Greek Orthodox Church Choir wanted to be “together,” singing the hymn of the Resurrection like they always do in their parish on the night of Pascha..

But restrictions forced them to create their music from home, each separate but united in the end result in an enchanting way.

St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church in Greenwood Village, Colorado got together— the Coronavirus way— to create a beautiful rendition of Christos Anesti, the hymn sung at Resurrection services in the Orthodox Christian tradition.

The choir sings the hymn in Greek, English, Church Slavonic, Romanian, Spanish and Arabic.

