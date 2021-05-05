American School in Athens Hosting Virtual Gala on Thursday, May 6

This year, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens will host a Virtual Gala to honor Professor Curtis Runnels for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge of post-antique Greece.

The school is offering a special FREE invitation to the gala for readers of The Pappas Post. The gala will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 5:30pm EST and includes an extraordinary evening of culture, education, and inspiration—from the comfort of your own home!

Celebrate Greece’s rich heritage with influential leaders and scholars of the Hellenic world and help support the essential mission of the American School.

Click here to watch the school’s premier event of the year. Full event details follow below.

Schedule of events

Virtual Cocktail Hour: 5:30–6:30pm EST

Virtual Gala Program: 6:30–7:30pm EST

Breakout Rooms: 7:30–8:30pm EST

Virtual Cocktail Hour

A Journey Through Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with the American School and Ubisoft

Join Dr. John Camp, Director of the Athenian Agora Excavations at the American School, and Dr. Stéphanie-Anne Ruatta, Historian at Ubisoft Québec, on a journey through ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a video game featuring a virtual world created in part using American School research. Click here to watch the trailer.

Virtual Gala Program

Sneak Peek of the Upcoming Gennadius Library Exhibition

Enjoy a preview of “The Free and the Brave: American Philhellenes and the Glorious Struggle of the Greeks (1776–1866),” an exhibition that commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. Click here to read more.

Gennadius Prize Presentation and World Premiere of the School’s New Short Film

The world-renowned Gennadius Library will present their prize to Professor Curtis Runnels for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge of post-antique Greece. This will be followed by the premiere of “Curtis Runnels: Philhellene, Scholar, Bibliophile, Benefactor,” a new film that documents our honoree’s passionate pursuit and acquisition of rare Greek books, manuscripts, and artifacts. Click here to watch a sneak peek.

Conservation of Paintings at Corinth

Witness the major restoration of Roman wall paintings discovered by the American School at ancient Corinth.

Innovative Technology

Learn how innovations in technology are helping to bring Greece’s past to life.

Breakout Rooms

Immediately following the Gala, you are encouraged to join our exclusive breakout sessions and interact online with renowned scholars, including Professor Runnels, and special guests who are at the heart of the American School.

Silent Auction

The Gala provides an important source of funding for the American School and its academic programming, excavations, outreach, publications, and research, as well as a wide range of free public lectures, exhibitions, concerts, and award-winning short films. Participating in the silent auction is one way to show your support as 100% of the proceeds will benefit the School. Click here to view and bid on auction items. New items will continue to be added, so check back often!

About the school

Founded in 1881, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens is the oldest and largest U.S. overseas research center. A consortium of nearly 200 affiliated North American colleges and universities, the School provides graduate students and scholars a base for the advanced study of all aspects of Greek culture, from antiquity to the present day. Watch their “Discover the American School” video by clicking this link.

Support the school

The Gala provides an important source of funding for the School and its academic programming, excavations, outreach, publications, and research, as well as a wide range of free public lectures, exhibitions, concerts, and award-winning short films. Although access to this event is now complimentary, the School encourages attendees to make a contribution. The school is primarily a privately funded nonprofit institution that depends on your help to continue preserving, protecting, and promoting Greece’s illustrious past for future generations. Click here to donate.