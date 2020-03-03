American Jewish Committee President: I Stand With Greece as I have for the Past 30 Years

One of America’s most influential Jewish community leaders, David Harris, Tweeted his support for Greece early on March 3.

Greece faces an unprecedented attack from Turkey after Ankara opened its borders and encouraged hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants to cross.

The belligerent provocations from Turkey have drawn international condemnation and an online “I Stand with Greece” movement that has trended on various social networks.

“I stand w/ #Greece, as I have for the past 30 yrs,” Harris, the President of the American Jewish Committee Tweeted on his official profile.

“I cherish Greece as the wellspring for so much of our democratic tradition, philosophy & culture. I value Greece’s ties w/ EU, US, NATO, & Israel. Today, Greece faces unprovoked threats from Turkey. I know where I stand.”

Last June, Harris was honored by Greece with one of its most prestigious awards, the Order of the Phoenix, during a presentation by then-President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Harris and his American Jewish Committee have forged a close working relationship with the Chicago-based Hellenic American Council. The organizations have worked closely to align the interests of Greece and Israel with the United States.

