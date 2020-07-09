American Bishops Reject Proposal for Their Own Forced Retirement at 75 Years Old

A proposal to force clergy and bishops of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to retire by the age of 75 has been rejected by the Archdiocese’s Holy Synod— the same individuals who would have been impacted by the plan.

The proposal was set forth to the Administrative Committee of the Archdiocesan Council by Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, a clergyman serving in various capacities of the Archdiocese, including as one of the parish priests at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton, New York.

It was intended to be considered for discussion by the Clergy Laity Congress, the official policy-making body of the Archdiocese that is comprised of hundreds of delegates from parishes across the nation.

But the proposal won’t even be up for consideration, after the Holy Synod discussed — and rejected it — during a meeting, according to an official communique.

Following a discussion, “It is stated that in accordance with the Sacred Canons of the Orthodox Church, there is no age limit for the exercise of the duties of Hierarchs. The retirement from active ministry (or not) of an individual Hierarch is entrusted exclusively to the individual choice and sole judgment of said Hierarch. Furthermore, it is noted that within the Ecumenical Patriarchate, no such age limits are applied,” according to the official statement.

The full statement of the bishops is here.

Featured image / Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Dimitrios Panagos

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!