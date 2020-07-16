American Airlines to Launch JFK to Athens Non-Stop Service in 2021

American Airlines will begin offering non-stop seasonal daily flights between New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport beginning in 2021, according to a news release by the Chicago-based airline.

The announcement includes news of a forthcoming partnership with JetBlue Airlines which will use the company’s foothold in the Northeast United States to fill the Athens route.

“This is an incredible opportunity for both of our airlines,” American Airlines President Robert Isom. “American has a strong history in the Northeast, and we’re proud to partner with JetBlue as the latest chapter in that long history.”

American Airlines did not specify in the announcement whether or not it will continue its existing Athens service which included seasonal daily flights from Chicago and Philadelphia. The airline cancelled the service for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American’s new non-stop service to Athens (and to Tel Aviv, Israel) from JFK will be the first long-haul international flights that the company has launched from New York in more than four years.

