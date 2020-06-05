American Airlines: More Bad News for Travelers to Greece

Initially slated to resume service to Athens in early July from its Chicago hub, American Airlines has announced it will cancel all of July’s flights and resume service to the Greek capital on August 5.

In a company statement, American Airlines admitted that although domestic travel is slowly bouncing back in the United States, international travel continues to be “diminished” and its schedule restructure reflects a low demand for international travel.

The revised schedule that is included in the company statement lists the Chicago O’Hare flight to Athens as resuming August 5– more than a month after it was supposed to resume its daily service.

In an earlier announcement, the company had already announced the complete cancellation of its Philadelphia to Athens service for the entire summer 2020 season.

International travel continues to remain fluid as many countries are still addressing issues of outbreaks of Coronavirus.

Greece has announced a re-opening of its borders to international tourists (with several restrictions) on June 15.

So far, Delta has pushed back its flight plans from early July to mid-July. A source at Delta in Atlanta, speaking to The Pappas Post on the condition of anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to represent the company to the media did say that Delta’s operations team was assessing their international travel options “literally on a daily basis” and that the Athens flight was a priority for the company.

Last year, Delta operated two non-stop flights from New York City’s JFK International Airport.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!