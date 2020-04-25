Always Following the Advice of Experts, Greece Announces a “Gradual and Careful” Return to Normalcy

Greece has announced the first steps towards what the government called a “gradual and careful” return to normalcy, following almost two months of restrictions on the movement of citizens in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Praising the “vast majority” of the citizenry for respecting the measures imposed by the government, Greece’s Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias also warned that Greece wasn’t yet out of the woods.

Hardalias said in his daily briefing that there will be new cases of people testing positive, and there will be more deaths. But he was confident, based on advice from health and medical experts that Greece could slowly return to gradual normalcy.

Lockdown measures will be in place until May 4th, which restrict citizens from leaving their homes without a pre-specified reason and written or digital permission.

Hardalias explained that gradual steps will be announced over the next two months and with 14 day gaps.

Stressing repeatedly that decisions would always follow the advice of medical professionals advice and overall the goal is to protect the health of the citizenry and the protection of human life.

As of Friday, April 24, 2020, a total of 130 people have died from Covid-19 in Greece with 2,490 people infected, giving Greece one of the lowest death rates in the entire world, based on its overall population.

The government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been praised for the quick measures taken to shut down the country and prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Friday, Greece’s Tourism Minister also eyed a gradual opening for the country’s tourism sector, suggesting that “bilateral agreements” with certain could allow incoming travel as early as July.

Sixteen-year-old Greek graffiti artist S.F. paints a mural inspired by COVID-19 on the roof of his apartment block in Athens. The piece features an image of the virus pathogen and a message to stay home. S.F. has been making street art since 2011 and spends all of his allowance on supplies. As Greece is now under lockdown because of the pandemic he can no longer paint in public spaces so he sticks to his building rooftop.

