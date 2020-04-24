Baked Chickpea Stew (Revithada) by Akis Petretzikis

Traditional, healthy and easy to make — this is how Greek celebrity chef Akis Petretzikis describes baked chickpea stew, also known as “revithada,” which he says is one of his favorite dishes.

One of Greece’s most popular food experts, Petretzikis has a huge international following, thanks in large part to his fresh look and fresh approach to cooking.

He has garnered more than one million Instagram followers, a number which equates to roughly 10% of his country’s population.

Petretzikis got his start on the popular Greek TV show Master Chef where contestants cook for a panel of judges who are established in the food industry. He won the show in 2010 and since then has not looked back.

In the video below, he shows viewers how to make revithada in their own home. For his recipe he estimates a preparation time of 10 minutes and a cook time of 60 minutes.

See the ingredients and instructions and refer to his video.

Ingredients

2 stick(s) celery

2 onions

2 clove(s) of garlic

2 carrots

2 tablespoon(s) thyme

2 sprig(s) rosemary

lemon zest, of 2 lemons

lemon juice, of 2 lemons

1 vegetable bouillon cube

800 g water

salt

pepper

600 g chickpeas

1/3 bunch dill

4-5 tablespoon(s) olive oil

Instructions

– Cut the celery, onions, garlics, and carrots into small cubes and add them into a pot.

– Add the thyme, rosemary, lemon zest, bouillon cube, water, salt, pepper, chickpeas, and place the pot over medium heat.

– As soon as it starts boiling, close the lid, and boil for 30 minutes.

– Remove from the heat and add the dill finely chopped, lemon juice, olive oil, and pepper.

– Serve with lemon slices, olive oil, and pepper.

