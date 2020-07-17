Air Transat Resuming Direct and Non-Stop Flights to Athens from Four Canadian Cities

Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat has announced that it will resume flights to Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport beginning on July 27.

The airline will connect to the Greek capital with non-stop flights from Montreal and Toronto and direct flights from Calgary and Vancouver, with layovers, as outlined in the schedule below.

Air Transat’s announcement comes at the same time that fellow Canadian carrier Air Canada announced it would resume flights to Athens from Toronto and Montreal in August.

The easing of travel restrictions on citizens of Canada on July 1 by the European Union led to Air Canada’s decision to resume operations — something airlines south of the border still can’t do, given restrictions still in place on American travelers.

Various U.S. companies including United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta have been forced to cancel their seasonal Athens routes.

United was first to announce its cancellation of flights between Newark and Athens, while American followed with cancellations through August from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Philadelphia.

