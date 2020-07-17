Air Canada’s Toronto, Montreal Flights to Athens for August

With the airline industry in chaos trying to adapt to various restrictions in countries throughout the world and a near-90% drop in travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Air Canada was the first airline to announce it was resuming flights to Athens from Toronto and Montreal.

The flights— offered every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from Toronto and every Thursday and Sunday from Montreal, are the first non-stop flights to Greece from North America since the lockdown was implemented and borders were closed in mid-March.

The easing of travel restrictions on citizens of Canada on July 1 by European Union nations led to Air Canada’s decision to resume operations— something airlines south of the border still can’t do, given restrictions still in place on American travelers.

As a result, all airlines flying the lucrative seasonal routes from the United States to Athens have been forced to cancel their service.

United Airlines was the first to cancel its entire summer 2020 schedule of flights between Newark and Athens, while American Airlines followed with the cancellation of its flights to Athens— through August— from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Philadelphia.

Emirates, which operates daily year-round service between Newark and Athens, also cancelled its flights indefinitely, as did Delta, which operated flights from New York’s JFK Airport to Athens.

