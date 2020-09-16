AHI: State Department Terror Report to Congress on Turkey Misleading, Incomplete

The Washington DC-based think tank American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has published a white paper critiquing the U.S. Department of State’s “Country Reports on Terrorism 2019.”

Annually, the State Department issues a report to Congress on terrorism for those countries and groups meeting the criteria of being included in the report, per U.S. law.

Turkey is one of the countries included in the annual report but AHI claims the State Department’s assessment of Turkey is “incomplete, if not misleading.”

“Unfortunately, the State Department’s report gives an incomplete, if not misleading, portrait when it comes to NATO-member Turkey’s relationship to terrorism,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said.

“The report alleges that Turkey is an ally in the global fight against terrorism. However, the report completely neglects to mention Turkey’s well-documented ties to ISIS, as well as its public and active support of terrorist groups such as Hamas.”

He added, “Given the State Department’s recent statements condemning Turkey’s relationship with Hamas, we expect the State Department to provide a more accurate analysis of Turkey’s relations to terrorism in its 2020 report.”

According to Elias Gerasoulis, Legislative Director at AHI, the reports are important because they help members of Congress establish their approach to relations with foreign countries.

“The Congress uses reports from the State Department to inform both their foreign policy viewpoints, as well as their approach to legislation. Incomplete or misleading information from the State Department can skew Congress’ foreign policy agenda. Conversely, if reports that the State Department sends to Congress cover Turkey’s malign activities, rather than ignore it, then it is more likely that Congress will hold Turkey accountable for its actions.”

Click to read the AHI White Paper on Terrorism in Turkey.

