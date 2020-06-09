AHEPA Donates Protective Gear for Greek Police Border Guards

Recognizing the threat at Greece’s border by a belligerent neighbor, the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) sent the Hellenic Police a timely gift of protective gear.

The donation, valued at $27,250 (€25,000), was announced by AHEPA’s Supreme President, George G. Horiates.

“Our donation of protective gear is timely, especially given the Greek police is increasing its presence at the Evros border in anticipation of another surge in migrant flow,” Horiates said. “Their presence there is appreciated and needed as Turkey continues to threaten with its systematic and forced migration policy.”

Turkey has been waging a hybrid war on Greece in an attempt to destabilize its border. In late February and early March, at the peak of the crisis, the Turkish government disseminated propaganda messages to refugees that Greece would be opening its borders. The government even chartered buses to transport thousands of people to Turkey’s border with Greece, near the town of Evros.

Clashes erupted with Greek border guards as thousands of people tried crossing into Greece.

The protective equipment donated by AHEPA will re-supply an entire battalion of the Hellenic Police’s border guards.

The donation was planned after an AHEPA delegation visited the border in March 2020. At that time, Horiates issued an appeal to assist the border guards whose equipment — specifically helmets and visors — appeared to be in disarray.

Featured image / European Pressphoto Agency

