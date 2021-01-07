Home NewsDiaspora AHEPA Condemns Rioters’ Violence at U.S. Capitol
AHEPA Condemns Rioters’ Violence at U.S. Capitol

by Gregory Pappas
The Washington DC-headquartered American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) condemned the violence that was perpetrated yesterday.

The organization’s Supreme President, George G. Horiates, issued the following statement:

“Our members are proud the ancient Greeks forged the notion of democracy. The ancients believed in the right of self-governance, which is the very foundation of our great nation as adopted by our Founding Fathers. 

“During our nearly 100-year history, Ahepans have witnessed many trying events and fought and sacrificed in wars to protect liberty and democratic ideals.

“The violence perpetrated by today’s rioters at the U.S. Capitol is condemnable, disgusting, and appalling to all who respect and value democratic ideals and institutions and the peaceful transfer of power that is fundamental to democracy.

“We urge law and order to be restored, the situation to be resolved peacefully, and for those responsible to be held accountable so that the election certification process and peaceful transition of power can be completed, as it must be.”

