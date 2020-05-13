Ahepa Cancels its 2020 Supreme Convention Due to COVID-19

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA) has announced the cancellation of its 98th AHEPA Family Supreme Convention that was scheduled for July 19 to 26, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort, in Orlando.

“Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our delegates, members, and guests and their families, is our priority and has led us to take this unprecedented measure,” the organization’s president, George Horiates said in an announcement.

“We recognize canceling the world’s largest week-long annual meeting of Hellenes and philhellenes impacts many of you in many ways. We want to acknowledge the tremendous volume of reservations that were made by members of the community. Room reservations were literally oversold,” Horiates said of the convention, which attracts thousands of people from throughout the world.

This will be the first time in AHEPA’s 98-year history that a Supreme Convention will be canceled. During World War II, the Supreme Convention was suspended from 1943 to 1945, instead, hosting smaller annual National Conferences that were held in Washington, DC.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak in March, Ahepa’s leadership in Washington DC has been busy coordinating various activities on the local, regional and national levels. Dozens of chapters from across the Ahepa family participated in various charitable efforts including support of food vulnerable populations and medical teams at hospitals throughout the nation.

Many chapters donated supplies to area hospitals and some even organized blood drives when area hospitals experienced shortages.

Photo: From the archives of Gregory C. Pappas showing Basil Aronis (Warren, OH), Peter Betchunis (Youngstown, OH), V.J. Harris (Cleveland, OH) and Theodore Constantinopoulos (Akron, OH) at an Ahepa function in January 1934.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today.