After Confusion Over Official Policy, Greece Clarifies Entry Rules

After confusion about the country’s announcement on Friday about visitors allowed to enter the country, Greek officials clarified their original statement that listed 29 nations whose citizens would be allowed to enter Greece.

Greek officials announced Saturday, May 30 that the country will not limit arriving airline passengers beginning June 15th to people coming from only 29 countries, explaining that travelers who departed from places that aren’t on the initial list will be subject to mandatory testing for the coronavirus upon arrival and a quarantine period of one or two weeks.

The two-tiered policy was clarified on the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, which revised information that the Greek government issued Friday. The policy will be applied during the June 15-30 “bridge phase.”

What you should know if you’re traveling to Greece BEFORE JUNE 15th

A limited number of international flights will continue being allowed to land at Athens International Airport until June 15. Per European Union policy, every arriving passenger, regardless of nationality, must be tested for the virus and must be quarantined overnight at a designated hotel that the government will pay for.

Visitors who test negative are required to self-quarantine for 7 days, while anyone who test positive must spend 14 days under a supervised quarantine.

If you’re traveling to Greece AFTER June 15th

Passengers arriving from any of the 29 “approved” countries will be subject to random tests. No quarantining will be required. The 29 countries are: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Passengers ORIGINATING from all other airports in “affected areas with high risk of transmission of the CoViD-19” are subject to mandatory testing, staying overnight at specific hotels, and quarantining for either seven or 14 days depending upon your test results. The list of affected airports was drawn up by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. Click here to see the list of airports.

If you’re traveling AFTER July 1st

International flights are allowed into all airports in Greece. Visitors are subject to random tests upon arrival with no required quarantining. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement did leave open the possibility of imposing additional restrictions on certain countries will be announced at a later date.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement categorically states that these travel measures apply “ irrespective of nationality.”

The full statement from the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs is here, updated on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

