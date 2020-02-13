Aegean Airlines Unveils Its New Look

Aegean Airlines treated flyers and fans to a suspenseful countdown, followed by a major reveal of its brand new look at an event in Athens.

Streamed live on Facebook, the airline unveiled a stunning new look for its shiny new A320neo aircraft. Aegean currently has three neos in its fleet and is expecting three more in time for the summer peak season. Altogether, the airline has ordered 46 of the aircraft.

Called “Aegean 2.0” by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Gerogiannis, he shared his vision for the new— or “neo” era of the Greek airline that flies to 155 destinations and 44 countries throughout the world.

The event include a real airplane, rolled in with lasers and fanfare— and the attendance of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During his speech, Mitsotakis, spoke about the value of the investment for Greece, stating: “The Greek government actively supports companies that focus on cutting-edge technology, respect their employees and adopt sustainable growth practices. It is then when their own growth becomes value for the society. Aegean combines vision with reason and while flying, remains grounded. This is an attribute that the country needs, especially from Greek companies.”

In a press release, the company said that the aircraft order, valued at $6.5 billion in market prices— is the largest private investment in Greece.

The new design is “inspired by the Greek sky and seas, historical architecture and the design heritage of our country,” according to the press release.

The Company has been honored, for the ninth consecutive year and tenth time in the last 11 years, with the Skytrax World Airline award, as the best European regional airline in 2019.

A new brand vision

Taking off with Aegean’s new livery and cabin

A modern fleet in the making

