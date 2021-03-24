Aegean Airlines Draws “200” in the Sky to Commemorate Greek Bicentennial

Greek national carrier Aegean Airlines celebrated the bicentennial of the 1821 Greek Revolution on Wednesday by drawing “200” in the sky with one of its flights.

A real-time flight tracking map provided by Flightradar24 shows the image of the plane’s flight route starting from Athens and extending over the Peloponnese.

Today Greece is celebrating 200 years of independence. Watch Aegean Airlines draw "200" in the sky.https://t.co/GQrYqPEVWA pic.twitter.com/8M551ZqcWr — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 24, 2021

Aegean’s gesture is among countless forms of celebration on display from companies, organizations, public figures and other individuals throughout the world — all of whom are honoring the Greek bicentennial in their own way.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden sent Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou a letter to commemorate Greece’s bicentennial celebration.

In Ontario, Canada, a series of important landmarks including Niagara Falls will shine blue and white on March 24 and 25.

In Sydney, Australia, after a political fight, local officials authorized plans to project the Greek flag on the Sydney Opera House on the evening of March 25.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the city’s skyline be basked in blue lights during the evenings of March 25, 26 and 27, according to proclamations issued on Tuesday by local officials.

In the digital world, The Greek Online School celebrated by engaging students and teachers in interactive and educational independence-themed virtual activities.

