A Wedding in Greece 200 Years in the Making

A couple from Trikala, in central Greece, wanted to have a special, unforgettable wedding that would coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution of 1821.

Just as 1821 was the most significant year in the creation of contemporary Greece, they wanted 2021 to be their most significant year as they begin their new lives as a married couple.

The couple and their friends wore traditional costumes, many of which were from the actual era of the Greek revolution that have been in t he families of the village.

The traditional wedding of Apostolos Kostarellos and his wife, Arianna, who hails from Russia, took place in the Byzantine-era monastery of Porta Panagia outside Trikala.

Video by VA Photography

