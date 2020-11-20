86-Year-Old Cretan Filo Maker Becomes Viral Sensation

An 86-year-old filo dough maker from the island of Crete has become a viral sensation with a video posted by the business site Insider, has exceeded 5 million (and counting) views.

The 8-minute-long feature shows how Giorgos Hatziparaskos painstakingly makes traditional filo dough from scratch in his Rethymno, Crete workshop, which has become a tourist destination where visitors are invited inside to watch the process.

The video has been shared and commented on tens of thousands of times.

At one point– wait for it– Hatziparaskos actually breaks down in tears while explaining the accolades he’s received for maintaining the age-old tradition by the city’s mayor.

