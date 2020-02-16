30-Hour Ferry Link Between Greece and Cyprus Coming this Summer

A ferry link between Greece and the island nation of Cyprus is expected to be up and running by the Summer 2020 season, according to a report in the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

The news report cited a flurry of activity in the commercial sea lines sector, including possible links with Egypt, Israel and Lebanon

The report didn’t say which Greek port the ferry line would link with the Cypriot port of Limassol.

Deputy Minister for Shipping, Natasa Pilides said the ferry fare for the 30-hour ride would be cheaper than the airfare that currently operates between the two countries.

The route will be carried out once per week between May and September and once every two weeks during the winter, according to the news report in The Cyprus Mail.

